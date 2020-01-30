Man hurt in Tilburg shooting

A man was injured in a shooting on Bartokstraat in Tilburg during the early hours of Thursday morning. He was taken to hospital by ambulance. At this stage, nothing is known about his identity or the severity of his injuries.

The police responded to reports of a shooting at around 1:15 a.m. "There is no known description yet of the perpetrator or perpetrators," a police spokesperson said to Omroep Brabant. "Officers have been in contact with witnesses. A statement is being taken from them."

A grass field on Bartokstraat was closed down for trace evidence investigation. "The police investigation is ongoing and for the time being there is no more information we can share."