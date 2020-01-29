€15,000 reward offered in attempt to identify murdered woman

The Public Prosecution Service offered a reward of 15 thousand euros for information that leads to the identity of a woman found shot dead in a meadow in Westdorpe last year. The woman's naked body was found on June 22nd, 2019.

After spreading the woman's description various times in the media, the police received around 500 tips about her possible identity. But none of these tips led to anything. "It is for that reason that the Chief Public Prosecutor pledged a reward of 15 thousand euros for the person who reports with the golden tip that leads to finding the identity of the unknown woman and solving the crime that led to the woman's death," the police said.

From today, the police will also be distributing flyers with a sketch of the woman and information on the case in Dutch, English, German and French. The case will also be featured in various investigation programs.

The police estimate the victim's age between 50 and 60 years. She had light skin, reddish hair, and no tattoos or other identifying marks on her body. Autopsy revealed that the woman underwent one or more surgeries, during which her uterus, ovaries and gallbladder were removed.