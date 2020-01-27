Firm selling Halves of Amsterdam apartments for around €300,000

A project developer divided four Amsterdam apartments in half and are now selling the eight half-apartments for between 275 thousand euros and 312,500 euros, De Westkrant discovered based on advertisements on property site Funda. The apartments, located on Kortenaerstraat in the popular De Baarsjes district, are 31 square meters or less in size.

The homes do each have their own open kitchen, a separate bedroom and an energy label A. "Perfect for starters," the ads read. The cheapest apartment has an area of 29 square meters, and is listed for 275 thousand euros. The upper apartments have a roof terrace, and are listed for over 300 thousand euros.

English below TURN KEY APPARTEMENT PERFECT VOOR STARTERS Het appartement ligt in een rustige, doodlopend straat, op... Geplaatst door Huis kopen Amsterdam op Zondag 26 januari 2020

But according to the Telegraaf, the buyers will have to be first-time homebuyers with a very good salary and no study debts or payment obligations. If you want to buy the second cheapest of the eight mini apartments for the asking price of 279 thousand euros, you need to earn a gross annual salary of 58 thousand euros - over 1.5 times the average.

A comparable whole apartment of 67 square meters in the same neighborhood is currently listed for 450 thousand euros, according to the Telegraaf.