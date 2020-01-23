Gifted kids just as entitled to extra guidance as kids with learning problems, ruling party says

Gifted pupils who need extra attention are just as entitled to it as children who struggle to learn, according to the VVD. The party therefore wants schools who asked parents of gifted children for their own contribution for this extra attention, to pay that money back, AD reports.

VVD parliamentarian Rudmer Heerema called on Minister Arie Slob for Primary and Secondary Education to also arrange suitable education for gifted pupils. The Minister must do this in cooperation with schools, parents, and partnerships responsible for finding a place for pupils who need extra attention.

And parents who were asked to make a personal contribution to their gifted child's school, must get this money back, Heerema said. He thinks the above mentioned partnerships can refund that money with the unnecessarily high amount of money they set aside, according to him.

The Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, already called on Slob to put a stop to all compulsory contributions schools charge to parents. Heerema therefore expects that his call now will also get majority support.