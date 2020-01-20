“Child Porn Club”: Holland’s Got Talent finalist caught in disturbing case

Holland's Got Talent finalist Lars de R. along with four other men are on trial in Belgium this week for making and distributing child pornography. The Dutch man is suspected of sharing files of child pornography he made in India with his Belgian "child porn club", RTL Nieuws reports.

De R. is already jailed in the Netherlands. Last year, the court in Alkmaar sentenced him to four years in prison for sexually abusing minor boys in India, Croatia, and the Netherlands. The youngest victim was four years old. De R. confessed to sexually abusing 10 boys.

Belgian media described the trial starting on Friday as the largest child pornography case ever in the country. In addition to the Dutch guitarist, the other suspects are three men from Belgium and one from the United Kingdom.

The child pornography shared in the "club" contain thousands of victims, according to Het Laatste Nieuws. Belgian police so far identified 38 victims, including children of the suspects themselves. The victims are from Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, and the United States.

As the case is so big, Europol analysts were called in to help with the investigation, RTL Nieuws writes. They identified 664 new series of child pornography.