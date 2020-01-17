Over 430 kilos of heroin intercepted at Rotterdam port

A large quantity of heroin was found hidden on board a ship in Rotterdam just before the end of the year, authorities at the port said. Police and Customs officers discovered some 439 kilograms of the narcotic hidden below a shipment of talc stone during a routine check.

The cargo was still inside a sea container on the ship when it was inspected, police said. Authorities seized and destroyed and destroyed the drugs.

No arrests were announced in the case, police disclosed on Friday. The investigation is still ongoing.

The ship had arrived in Rotterdam from Karachi, Pakistan.