AZ: Collapsed stadium roof replaced by '20-'21 football season

AZ plans to have a new roof on the AFAS stadium in Alkmaar by the start of the coming football season, CEO Robert Eenhoorn said at the club's New Year's reception. For the rest of this season, the Alkmaar team will play without a roof on their stadium.

"The aim is for the new stadium roof to be finished for the first matches of next season," Eenhoorn said. "Furthermore, the renovation plans will focus on comfort and experience."

AZ was unable to use their stadium for months, after the roof of the AFAS stadium partially collapsed during a storm in August. Three quarters of the roof was removed in October and November, according to NU.nl. The team played their last home match before the winter break, against Ajax, in the AFAS stadium again.