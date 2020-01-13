Eight Dutch restaurants awarded their first Michelin star

Eight restaurants in the Netherlands were awarded their first Michelin Star at the presentation in Amsterdam on Monday. Inter Scaldes in Kruiningen and De Librije in Zwolle both kept the three stars they already had. The Netherlands now counts a total of 112 Michelin star restaurants​, according to Misset Horeca's live blog of the presentation.

De Librije, with chefs Jonnie and Therese de Boer, has had three Michelin stars since 2004. "We still do it with so much pleasure. We enjoy it. But we can't do it without our team. Alone we are nothing," Therese said at the presentation.

This is Inter Scaldes' third consecutive year as a three star restaurant. "It's hard work, but I enjoy it. And I have a fantastic woman and a very good team behind me," chef Jannis Brevet said.

Restaurant De Leest in Vaassen, the Netherlands' third three-star restaurant in 2019, is no longer on the list because it closed.

There are no new two- and three star restaurants in the country. The Netherlands now counts a total of 112 Michelin star restaurants - two restaurants with three stars, 18 restaurants with two stars, and 92 with one star. Last year there were three with three stars, 18 with two stars, and 89 with one star.

The following restaurants were awarded their first Michelin star:

Eden - Vakenswaard

Marrees - Weert

Versaen - Ravenstein

Beluga Loves You - Maastricht

Rantree - Maastricht

Noble Kitchen - Cromvoirt

Zout & Citroen - Oosterhout

Graphite by Peter Gast - Amsterdam

The Young Chef of 2020 award went to Cas Pikaar of Doyy in Eindhoven. He was trained by Jan Sobecki and already received a Bib Gourmand at the end of last year. The Sommelier Award went to Koen van der Plas, who moved from Inter Scaldes to Kasteel Heemstede, which he manages with Olie Schuiling. The Service Award went to Peter de Bruins, who has been working at De Bokkedoorns for over 40 years.