Attempted burglar leaves ID card at scene of the crime

A person who attempted to break into the Geuzencollege in Vlaardingen on Monday morning, may have left his ID card at the scene of the crime, Rotterdam police officer Romano Meijboom said on Twitter.

The suspect broke a window of the Guezencollege with a brick, but was startled away by the burglar alarm, the police believe. When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found an ID card left behind.

The police are investigating whether this ID card belongs to the suspect. Investigating officers are, among other things, comparing surveillance camera footage to the photo on the ID, a police spokesperson said to NU.nl.