Motorist killed in collision with train

A motorist was killed in a collision with a train at a guarded rail crossing in the Limburg town of Haelen on Wednesday evening. The passenger of the car was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. None of the people on the train were hurt, the police said in a statement.

The accident happened at around 7:45 p.m. on the level crossing on Roermondseweg in Haelen, near Roermond. So far nothing is known about the victims' identity.

The collision brought rain traffic on the line to a halt. The passengers of the train, which came from Roermond, had to be evacuated, according to NU.nl.

The cause of the accident is not yet known. The police are investigating.

According to rail manager ProRail, the collision damaged the level crossing. No trains are running between Tegelen and Roermond while the crossing is repaired. NS expects train traffic on this route to restart by 10:30 a.m. Buses were deployed to transport passengers on the route.