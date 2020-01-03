Father, sons narrowly escape blazing overnight house fire

A father and his two sons managed to wake up and quickly escape a raging house fire overnight in Oisterwijk. All three were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but there were no serious injuries, according to Omroep Brabant.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. on Friday. The alarm was quickly elevated to a medium-sized fire, bringing out firefighting crews and police from around the region to the house on Moergestelseweg, just east of Tilburg.

Meanwhile, the family rushed out of the home's backdoor in just their bathrobes, according to a local media outlet.

It took about two hours to extinguish the blaze. There was extensive damage to the home, making it uninhabitable.

The fire was being investigated by police, Omroep Brabant said.