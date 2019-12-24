Gray but moderate Christmas week expected; -3 possible this weekend

The weather this week will not necessarily be the most pleasant for those celebrating the Christmas holiday, but it is unlikely to break any Dutch records. The temperature is expected to hit a high of nine degrees, and a low of six degrees, in the middle of the country, with a moderate breeze from the west, according to meteorological agency KNMI.

Over the last 118 years, the record high is 14 degrees, set in 2015, and the record low is -3.9 degrees, set in 1961. The average high for Christmas Day is normally 5.7 degrees, with a low of 0.8 degrees.

At most a couple of millimeters of precipitation is anticipated on Wednesday, a far cry from the 1947 record rainfall of 29 millimeters.

For the second Christmas Day, winds will further soften up from the south. A maximum of six degrees is expected, with overnight temps falling as low as two degrees. Fridays maximum and minimums could vary a bit across the Netherlands, getting a little warmer during the day and a little colder overnight by comparison.

An overnight cold snap is possible, with temps expected to hit zero degrees on Saturday before falling as low as -3 degrees on Sunday and Monday. Despite the frigid evening and morning, Monday could usher in a high of 11 degrees.

Gray skies are likely through Saturday. The chance of sunny weather increases to 40 percent on Sunday and Monday.