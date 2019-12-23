Two teens boys held for stabbing a third; Cop injured in fight at scene

A teenaged boy was seriously wounded in a stabbing incident in Drachten, Friesland, on Sunday night. Two teens were later arrested, and separately a police officer was hurt in the ensuing aftermath in front of a local bar.

Paramedics and police were dispatched to the Zuidkade in Drachten at around 9 p.m. The young victim was in front of a bar, and was treated by paramedics before being transported in serious condition to a hospital.

At the same time, more police officers were dispatched to the scene to help control the crowd gathering several meters away from where first responders were doing their jobs. Tensions began to rise between some people in the crowd and a police officer making sure the paramedics had space.

Thirty seconds of video from Sunday night's aftermath, screened by NL Times, show a man in a red shirt getting in an officer's face when he is pushed aside by the officer who then swings at the man. Several others, including the man in red, then try to strike or admonish the officer, until bystanders and other officers step in to break up the scrum.

"During the handling of the incident, a police officer was injured after an exchange of words with a few people," police said. "He was treated in the hospital for his injuries."

After authorities put out an alert for two people suspected in the stabbing, police arrested a 14-year-old Drachten boy and another boy, 15, from Gorredijk. The arrests were announced about two hours after the stabbing.

The motive of the stabbing was still under investigation at noon on Monday.