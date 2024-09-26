The Schoof I Cabinet is just getting started, and tensions are already high and rising among the coalition parties. The PVV, VVD, NSC, and BBB are squabbling on multiple points, including several the government considers a priority.

The first big sign of problems was on asylum. The Cabinet wants to scrap part of the Aliens Act to implement an asylum crisis as part of its plans for the “strictest asylum policy ever.” An emergency decree would mean that the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, has no say on the measures the government implements, only getting to vote on it three months after the fact.

During the budget debate last week, the coalition, and NSC in particular, faced fierce criticism from the opposition about this plan. Interim NSC leader Nicolien van Vroonhoven said on Friday that she “has serious doubts” that an emergency decree would happen. She previously said that the NSC would only support it if the Council of State approved the plan. PVV leader Geert Wilders and Asylum Minister Marjolein Faber (PVV) are still firmly committed to the plan.

On Wednesday, it became clear that the coalition parties are also clashing on another hot potato—agriculture. Minister Femke Wiersma of Agriculture informed the Tweede Kamer on Friday that she does not intend to ban the use of electric shock weapons in the livestock sector. On Wednesday, a parliamentary majority—including coalition parties PVV, VVD, and NSC—voted in favor of a ban.

NSC parliamentarian Harm Holman said that the Agriculture Minister “hears but does not listen,” NOS reported. PVV parliamentarian Dion Graus said that electric shock weapons should fall under the Weapons Act and must not be used on animals.

The NSC also voted against the coalition and gave the opposition the majority it needed to force Health Minister Fleur Agema (PVV) to donate Mpox vaccines to the African countries dealing with an outbreak.

Agema wanted to keep the 100,000 Mpox vaccines for Dutch use until the government ordered more in the spring. But a parliamentary majority, including the NSC, agreed with D66 parliamentarian Wieke Paulusma’s motion that donating vaccines would help “both ourselves and the affected African countries” by “fighting the outbreak at the source” and preventing it from spreading to the Netherlands according to ANP.

And the VVD gave the opposition the majority it needed to ban cash payments of 3,000 euros or more in the fight against money laundering. Coalition parties NSC, PVV, and BBB wanted to increase the limit to 10,000 euros. The parties found the 3,000 limit too strict and worried that it would damage the economy. But, the VVD and several opposition parties argued that a higher limit would mean the Netherlands has less strict rules than neighboring countries, which could lure criminals.

During the formation process, the NSC was the biggest proponent of an extra-parliamentary Cabinet, with more distance between parliament and the government. In practice, the party seems to be having the most trouble with this form of Cabinet, voting (or threatening to vote) against Cabinet plans on multiple topics. It also seems to be affecting NSC supporters. Last week, a survey by Ipsos I&O showed that Pieter Omtzigt’s party has lost significant support since the election.

According to political commentator Arjan Noorlander, the disagreement between the parties is currently mostly about the “crown jewels” - migration for the PVV and agriculture for the BBB. “A coalition can only function if you give the MInsiter the space to develop those crown jewels. But who is attacking the Ministers of these dossiers? The coalition partners. That was not the intention of this extra-parliamentary Cabinet,” Noorlander told NOS.

“In addition, the coalition leaders in parliament hardly talk to each other, let alone resolve their political differences. Then you would say: there is a Prime Minister who gives direction to that. But Prime Minister Schoof is apolitical and says: leave the political problems with the political parties.”

“After a month, this Cabinet seems to be stuck on the most important points in the government program,” Noorlander said.