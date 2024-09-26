The Netherlands supports the countries working for a ceasefire in the Middle East, Minister Caspar Veldkamp of Foreign Affairs said at the UN Security Council. Earlier today, the White House issued a statement in which the United States, France, and several allies called for a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. They also mention a ceasefire between between Israel and Gaza.

“We must do everything in our power to achieve a sustainable peace,” Veldkamp said about the Middle East in the UN Security Council. “We fully support those among you who are doing the heavy lifting to reach a ceasefire and will continue to work with you to this end.”

Israel has been carrying out a bombing campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon in recent days, killing over 620 people and displacing up to half a million, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel also continues to attack Gaza, where at least 15 Palestinians were killed in the past day. Since October 7 last year, when Hamas killed 1,139 people in Israel, Israel has killed at least 42,183 people in Gaza, including over 16,000 children. Over 96,000 people are wounded, and some 10,000 are missing under the rubble, Al Jazeera reported based on figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

According to the statement released by the White House, the “situation between Lebanon and Israel” is “intolerable and presents an unacceptable risk” of a broader regional escalation. “It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety.”

The U.S., France, Australia, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates called for a 21 day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border “to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement” and “the implementation of a ceasefire in Gaza.”

It seems unlikely that this call will actually result in a cessation of hostilities. The Israeli Prime Minister’s office released a statement on Benjamin Netanyahu’s X profile saying that “news about a ceasefire is not true” and vowing to continue attacks on Lebanon.