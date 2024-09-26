Ajax made the perfect start to their Europa League campaign with a dominating 4-0 win against Besiktas in the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday. Mika Godts scored two goals for the Amsterdammers, with Kenneth Taylor and Kian Fitz-Jim scoring the other goals.

The home side was not considered the favorite before the match. Ajax had not managed more than a draw against Go Ahead Eagles over the weekend, while Besiktas was still unbeaten this season, including an impressive 5-0 win over rivals Galatasaray.

Brian Brobbey made his return to the Ajax lineup. The striker replaced Wout Weghorst, who started the match over the weekend against Go Ahead Eagles. Youri Baas also returned from an injury to play center back next to Josip Sutalo.

Ajax were the better side throughout the first half. Within ten minutes, Kenneth Taylor had the first chance of the match, but he could not reach the ball.

The home side hit the post in the 17th minute. Mika Godts cut inside from the wing before shooting. Besiktas goalkeeper Mert Gunok saved his effort, but the rebound fell to Kian Fitz-Jim, who could not get the contact he wanted on the ball as it hit the post and went out of play.

Fitz-Jim got another chance in the 31st minute, and he wasn’t going to miss again. A poor goal kick by Gunok was intercepted before the ball found its way to Taylor, who dribbled down the wing before putting in a terrific cross for Bertrand Traore. He was stopped with a great tackle, but the ball fell for Fitz-Jim, who tapped it home from close range.

Ajax doubled their lead in the 51st minute. Traore cut inside before playing a perfect pass to Godts, who took a touch before placing it into the corner.

Traore nearly made it two-goal involvements in quick succession when he hit the post two minutes later with a near-post effort.

But his miss did not matter much, as Ajax made it 3-0 a few minutes later. Taylor found space on the edge of the area and, even though Godts was free, decided to shoot, hitting it right into the bottom corner.

Francesco Farioli’s side kept dominating as they missed a massive chance in the 66th minute. Traore played a pass into the path of Hlynsson, whose shot was saved by Gunok before coming out to Branco van den Boomen, who had just come on as a substitute. All Van den Boomen had to do was get it on target, but he hit it over.

Godts made it 4-0 in the 73rd minute, becoming the second youngest player to score two goals in a single European competition behind Ton Blanker. Substitute Christian Rasmussen dribbled past Besiktas left back Arthur Masuaku, who had a torrid time during the game before Gunok deflected his cross out to Godts, who hit it into the net.

It was a straightforward win for Ajax, who are now top of the 36-team Europa League table after one match day. The Amsterdammers face Czech Republic side Slavia Prague next week after an away trip to RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie. Besiktas is at home against Eintracht Frankfurt.