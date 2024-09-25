Several provincial politicians walked out of a debate in Groningen about the overcrowding at the Ter Apal asylum seeker center when a Forum voor Democratie (FvD) member made remarks they considered to be racist. The debate on Wednesday at the Provincial Council in Groningen led a large majority there to demand that the national Cabinet keep its promise and ensure that asylum seekers never have to spend the night outside the facility.

Many members of the Provincial Council in Groningen left the room when Jan Epema of the FvD party made unkind remarks about asylum seekers. "We call mass migration of white people to black countries racism. We call white migration to their countries colonialism. But when it happens to our country, we suddenly call it diversity. Let's focus on an immigration stop and remigration."

Parties such as the CDA and D66 said in a statement that they were shocked by this. "We are very shocked by part of the contribution from Forum. That was also the reason for leaving the room briefly, which was very unusual. It is now important to let the emotions subside for a while. We will release an extensive response at a later date," said CDA member Robert de Wit.

Epema denied that he is racist and apologized for the "extremely tough tone" in his words. "I do not have a problem with immigrants. But I do with the very far-reaching mass immigration. If immigration continues like this, I think it won't be long before we become the United States."

He claims that this would be dangerous for Dutch culture. He advocated for repatriating people, but only to safe countries.

A majority of the Provincial States in Groningen are demanding that the Cabinet fulfill its promise that no asylum seekers have to sleep outside the asylum center in Ter Apel. A significant number of parties have stated that the situation in and around the location has worsened severely, and they find it "unacceptable."

They also stated that the national Cabinet minister responsible for this, Marjolein Faber (PVV), is "leaving municipalities completely to their own devices" when it comes to receiving asylum seekers. "The Cabinet needs to take responsibility and ensure that a humanitarian and safety crisis is prevented in our province," said the parties. "This lack of cooperation from the government is shocking."

De Wit said they cannot stand and watch as their mayors are abandoned. He praised the efforts of King's Commissioner René Paas. His VVD colleague Erik Jan Bennema said it is "unacceptable that Ter Apel will take the fall for a national problem."

His party, BBB, PVV, and FVD voted against the call. Ton van Kesteren of the PVV would like to see the Cabinet given time to implement its asylum plans.

Paas demanded action from the minister for asylum Faber last week. Members asked the Provincial States to push her to start an immediate dialogue with the region and guarantee that no more asylum seekers have to sleep outside in Ter Apel. He said that he had delivered that message over the phone.

He was also sent to push other provinces and municipalities to take responsibility for this. According to Paas, many municipalities are working on realizing shelters as long as the dispersal law is in effect. Paas promised to continue advocating for the people of Groningen and the relief of Ter Apel.