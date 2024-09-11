The City of Amsterdam launched their plan to reduce northbound traffic on Rokin and Damrak in the city center, making streets around Dam Square and the National Monument one-way only for motor vehicles starting on Wednesday. For years, residents and visitors have had to put up with constant stop-and-go traffic between the Blauwbrug and the parking garage next to the Bijenkorf retail outlet. It is also known by the notorious nickname, Bijenkorffile, combining the name of the department store with the Dutch word for a traffic jam.

Traffic from the Wallengebied, which consists of people trying to drive on to the Dam via the Damstraat, will not be able to get through anymore from Wednesday. Research showed that this route was a huge cause of the traffic.

The measure will not apply to emergency services. Mopeds and cyclists are also allowed through, as are loading and unloading vehicles at specific times.

The other measures will be implemented before the end of the year. Drivers entering the city from the A10 motorway will be directed towards parking garages that are further away from the Dam. The municipality hopes this will make the center less busy.

“We will not refer people to the Rembrandtplein, Rokin, and the Bijenkorf garages. We will change the informative signs about this on the ring road.”

There will also be a digital sign with real-time traffic information at the Waterlooplein, and the municipality is creating a u-turn loop at the Blauwbrug. This way, drivers who learn about long waiting times can turn their vehicles around before they get stuck in the traffic jam.