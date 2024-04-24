The Disciplinary Board for Healthcare in Den Bosch banned the 55-year-old general practitioner Sebastiaan van P. from Brunssum from ever working as a doctor again. The man had raped several patients, convincing them that his actions were medically necessary.

The Disciplinary Board received seven reports of inappropriate behavior by the man from August 2017 to August 2023. The reports involved rape, sexual assault, molestation, and inappropriate comments.

The GP denied the allegations, saying that the victims’ statements were unreliable given their mental capacity.

The Disciplinary Board investigated the reports and concluded that the GP sexually assaulted the victims. It, therefore, banned him from ever practicing as a doctor again. He is also not allowed to work in the care of vulnerable patients in any capacity.

Last month, the court of appeals sentenced Van P. to seven years in prison for the rapes, 1 Limburg reports. The court also banned him from working as a doctor for 14 years.