Trade union FNV wants parliament to adjust the information obligation for welfare benefits. FNV vice-chairman Kitty Jong said the union is “sick and tired” of the way people in the Netherlands who have to rely on benefits are always being put under a magnifying glass. On Tuesday, the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, will debate the report “Blind to People and Law” from the parliamentary inquiry committee on Fraud Policy and Services.

According to Jong, the current information obligation has an “inhuman and undesirable” impact on people’s lives. The scheme must become “fairer and more understandable” and must, therefore, be thoroughly overhauled.

According to the FNV director, the government should stop asking citizens so much. “In the past, you were checked if someone gave a tip that you were cheating. Now, citizens in an uncertain position sometimes have to provide administration from years ago to prove that they did not do anything. You cannot ask that of people.”

According to the FNV, the benefits agency UWV also often asks citizens to provide information it already has. If a citizen then makes a mistake when providing that information, they face an immediate sanction. The benefits agency “must not deliberately trick people.”

The FNV wants to introduce a “right to make mistakes” as soon as possible. Because the organization sees too many examples of people being held liable for small mistakes, sometimes with major financial consequences. “Well-intentioned citizens should be given the right to correct things and not be immediately confronted with high fines and recoveries for every mistake,” said Jong.

Today, the Tweede Kamer will debate the report of the parliamentary committee of inquiry on the fraud policy of recent decades. According to the committee, this policy has “crushed people’s lives. The committee concluded that “the government has deprived people of their dignity and security of existence.” The most compelling conclusion was that a scandal like the benefits affair could happen again tomorrow if no action is taken.

That is the reason for some parties to adopt all recommendations and embrace the report. But, it is uncertain whether the motion stating this will be accepted across the Kamer. There may be a proposal from the PVV (the largest party) merely stating that the Kamer will include the findings in future policy. GroenLinks-PvdA will then likely respond with a proposal to adopt the findings and recommendations in full.

The committee of inquiry also explicitly examined the Tweede Kamer’s role in the overreaching fraud policy. MPs' activities contributed to a strict fraud policy and failed in their legislative and supervisory duty, it concluded. According to the committee, the “parrot circuit” between journalists and MPs had a stimulating effect, resulting in a harsh approach to (suspected) fraudsters. Parliament’s role will also be discussed.