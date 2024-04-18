Amersfoort Zoo has welcomed two new residents. Twin pygmy slow lorises - nocturnal poisonous monkeys - were born at the zoo. “The monkeys are doing well,” zookeeper Christel Broekman said on Thursday. “The twins look around curiously, but for now, they explore the environment from their mother’s belly or from the plants.”

The pygmy slow loris is, as far as is known, the only poisonous mammal on planet Earth. “Before the mother goes hunting, she licks her elbows, which contain special poison glands. She then licks her young so that the poison protects the young animal from enemies,” the zookeeper explained.

The genders of the new arrivals are still unknown. The zoo will determine that based on a DNA test at a later date when the mother allows zookeepers to get closer.

Visitors to the zoo's De Nacht enclosures may be able to spot the twins. “Look carefully in the trees and between the plants to spot the newborn twins,” Broekman said.

The pygmy slow loris is naturally found in Vietnam and Laos. It is on the red list of endangered species. In addition to deforestation destroying its habitat, the monkey’s reflective eyes make it easy to spot for predators and humans, who keep it as pets or use it in traditional medicines.