Islam teacher Musa Ibn Yusuf of the Islamic center Ar-Rahmah in Veenendal is urging Dutch Muslims to hate people of other faiths. “There is no solidarity with Christians,” he said in a podcast on YouTube, De Telegraaf reports. “Solidarity is simply wrong. There is just hatred towards those who do not believe in the enlightenment of Islam.”

Musa Ibn Yusuf was responding to a report that a church made parking spaces available for an adjacent mosque during the month of Ramadan.

The Dutch intelligence service AIVD has long had concerns about the principle of Al-walāʾ wa-l-barā - a concept of “loyalty and disavowal” associated with Salafist Islam, according to the newspaper. “Part of the doctrine is an aversion to Muslims and non-believers who think differently, which can also mean an aversion to Dutch society as a whole,” the service wrote.

The AIVD also noted that, in recent years, many Dutch Salafists have taken a more moderate tone, realizing they can reach more people if they stop preaching aversion. But some stick to the Al-walāʾ wa-l-barā principle.

Ar-Rahmah was also criticized five years ago for teaching that Jews and homosexuals were enemies of Islam at its mosque school, At-Taunied. The school gives kids from age five weekend and evening lessons about religion, behavior, and the Arabic language. The Islamic center in Veenendaal also offers spiritual assistance and runs a food bank.