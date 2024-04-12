Travelers at Arnhem Central Station’s bus station got more than the bus schedules on Wednesday evening. A porn film was playing on the screen that usually shows the bus times. The city is investigating what happened.

The screen showed porn for several minutes around 8:45 p.m. A few people responded on social media, most with a joke. “Are they coming on time?” one person commented.

The municipality of Arnhem, which controls the electronic signs and screens at the station, confirmed the incident to Omroep Gelderland. A station employee quickly covered the screen with tape to prevent more travelers from being confronted with the images, a spokesperson said.

“Fortunately, the images were soon no longer visible. A specialized team removed the video as quickly as possible. It has been resolved for now,” the spokesperson said. The municipality is investigating what happened and thinks it may have been a hack. “We take this very seriously.”