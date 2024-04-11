Willem Engel of Covid conspiracy organization VirusWaarheid, his brother Ja, and their lawyer Jeroen Pols will soon be leaving the Netherlands for good, they revealed to BN De Stem and AD. They’re going to build a new life abroad. “Respect for human rights is gone here,” they told the media. Pols and Jan Engel are heading to Paraguay. Willem Engel is aiming for Portugal or Spain.

The Engel brothers and Pols are in the midst of a lengthy legal battle with the municipality of Zundert over their former campsite, Fort Oranje, which the municipality shut down in 2017. Jan Engel and Jeroen Pols are also clashing with the German authorities and Dutch Tax Authority over prostitution windows they operate in Bremerhaven, Germany. That is one of the reasons they’re leaving Europe behind, Jan Engel said.

He bought a piece of land in Paraguay and, together with Pols, is making a business out of moving there, offering paid help for people who “dare take the leap to freedom” and move there. “A nice quiet country. It is well off the beaten track, and Paraguay is largely an agricultural society.” Jan Engel said he deliberately chose South America and not a European Union country. “With the identification of government services and unification, respect for human rights has disappeared here,” he said.

“We have done an extensive study and selected a country with the smallest possible government,” Pols said. “I think it is still possible to live free there without a government that constantly terrorizes you. I would rather have a country with worse roads and poor facilities than a country where the government does not leave you alone.”

Willem Engel and his girlfriend are heading to Portugal and Spain, though he added that they won’t make the permanent move immediately. “It will be commuting in the beginning.” They still have to finish the lawsuit between the Engel brothers and Zundert. “Of course, we still have lawsuits pending. For now, I’m still working on that.”