A 53-year old man arrested at his home in Houten on Wednesday was accused of making a violent threat against the Utrecht municipality’s mayor, Gilbert Isabella. Although police have not confirmed a motive, the man’s attorney told a regional broadcaster the threat was out of frustration over the likely arrival of a temporary shelter for people seeking asylum in the Netherlands.

The man reportedly said, "The mayor should get a bullet in the head," when speaking on the phone with VVD Alderman Daan Vermeulen. The suspect’s attorney, Esther Vroegh, said he immediately apologized for his statement.

She told RTV Utrecht they were discussing the Houten Hub, a location that will house asylum seekers, people in need of a home, and several social organizations. Though it has not passed a full City Council vote, the mayor expressed certainty that it would be approved.

Despite the apology, Isabella contacted police about the threat against him and pressed charges in the matter. “The man's statements gave reason to file a report. The police immediately started an investigation,” police said on Wednesday, several weeks after the phone call took place.

The suspect acknowledged making the statement "out of frustration,” and indicated the Houten Hub caused him personal stress and sleepless nights. Still, Vroegh questioned the timing of the arrest.

The suspect joined others in a letter announcing plans to file a lawsuit against Isabella over the Houten Hub, and demanded the mayor abstain from handling the issue. The ultimatum was sent this week, with a deadline of Wednesday afternoon.

"It seems that one thing is related to the other,” she said to RTV Utrecht. "If there was a well-founded fear that he would carry out the threat, why was there a three-week wait?" Vroegh asked. She said he was rousted from bed and arrested in front of his wife and children.

The Houten coalition including the mayor and alderman wrote, "It goes without saying that people are allowed to criticize or disagree with something. You are also allowed to be angry about plans and express this. Freedom of expression is a great asset in our democracy. But threats are certainly not acceptable. Then an important line is crossed."

Danny Snijders, an attorney representing the group objecting to the Houten Hub, said the situation was disturbing, and proof that Isabella should step aside from the issue. He accused the civic leaders of "an intimidating example of abuse of power."

“The suspect has been transferred to the detention complex in Houten,” police said. They can hold him for up to three days without an arraignment hearing.