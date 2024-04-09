The Netherlands will have to get used to the fact that it may pay a high price for its security and prosperity, according to outgoing Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation). “Even if it is measured in civilian casualties and body bags.” By this, he means that there could be deaths among civilians or soldiers.

Getting used to this idea is necessary because Europe can no longer rely on the United States, the Minister said in a speech at Leiden University. At the same time, it is necessary to send a signal to countries like China, Russia, and Iran that the West will defend its interests.

Not taking action in certain situations, such as the attacks by Houthis in Yemen on international shipping in the Red Sea, is “an invitation to those countries to test us further,” the Minister said.

He advocates for “much stronger” action by the Netherlands and Europe in the world. “The world is inherently dangerous and tragic, and getting your hands dirty is therefore inevitable,” said Van Leeuwen.

He said the West’s challengers must be “convinced that we are prepared to use force.” That is precisely what is necessary to keep the peace, he thinks. “Toughness is needed - otherwise, it will be difficult to defend our interests in the world.”

He advocates for more “real politics” in Dutch foreign policy. “Having the courage to defend your ideals with the instruments of power. To transform a harsh world into a better place with a determined hand.”

Van Leeuwen, who previously served as Prime Minster Mark Rutte’s national security advisor, is in his last week as Minister. He is covering for Liesje Schreinemacher, who will return from maternity leave next week.