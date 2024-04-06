Saturday marks the first official warm day of the year. At the main weather station in De Bilt it was 20.1 degrees on Saturday at 12.30 p.m., which is a little early. On average, it is only 20 degrees or more in De Bilt on April 13.

It is even warmer in other parts of the country. In Eindhoven, for instance, it is 21.6 degrees and in Enschede 22.4 degrees. In general, it is only an official warm day when the temperature reaches 20 degrees or more at the weather station in De Bilt.

The first local warm day is always earlier in the year. From 1994 to 2023, this day fell on average on April 4, but from 1981 to 2010, the first warm day was not recorded on average until April 9. Last year, the first local warm day did not occur until much later, on April 21.

In the south of the country, there are, on average, more than 100 warm days per year. In Eindhoven, for example, temperatures rise to 20 degrees or more on average 110 days a year. In De Bilt, on the other hand, it only gets warm enough to be called a warm day on 96 days a year.

According to the weather service Weeronline, the most warm days were recorded in summer 2018. 147 warm days were recorded in Gilze-Rijen in Brabant and 146 in Arcen in Limburg. At least 140 warm days were also measured in Eindhoven, Maastricht, Twente, Hupsel, Ell and Volkel. In De Bilt, however, there were only 132 warm days in 2018.