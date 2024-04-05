The Netherlands is in for some lovely spring weather this weekend, according to Weeronline. While the umbrella will still be handy on Friday, Saturday will be abundantly sunny and wonderfully warm, with maximums ranging between 22 and 27 degrees, north to south.

Friday started rainy in many places, but the afternoon will be mostly dry and increasingly sunny. Maximums will range between 15 degrees in the coastal areas and 19 degrees in Limburg - notably higher than the 11 to 15 degrees typical for the time of year. The afternoon will also be quite windy, with a moderate to strong southwesterly. Gusts of up to 75 kilometers per hour could occur in the coastal areas. The wind will die down in the evening.

“Saturday will be a warm spring day with plenty of room for the sun, though there will also be fields with high clouds,” Weeronline said. There will also be some Sahara dust in the air, so the sky won’t be bright blue. And the southwesterly wind will be moderate to strong.

The entire country will see maximums above 20 degrees. Thermometers will climb to between 23 and 25 degrees in the center of the country and even up to 27 degrees in some areas of Noord-Brabant and Limburg. “This means there is a good chance that we will experience the warmest April 6 ever.”

Saturday evening will remain pleasant for a long time, and due to the Sahara dust, the sunset will probably be quite spectacular, the weather service said.

Sunday may see a shower or two in the morning and evening, but it will be dry with room for sunshine in between. The day will be significantly cooler than Saturday but still exceptionally mild for the time of year, with maximums between 16 and 20 degrees.

Next week will return to changeable weather, with a mix of clouds, sunny periods, and showers. “It remains on the mild side for this time of year.”