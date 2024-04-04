The NSC is trying to axe a bill that would make it easier for transgender people to have the gender in their passports changed. NSC MP Nicolien van Vroonhoven has asked the Cabinet to withdraw the legislative amendment and says she’ll submit a motion to that effect if nothing happens.

“We are absolutely not against changing sex,” Vroonhoven told AD. “But it should not be too easy either. There are real risks to women’s safety. In England, for example, men are suddenly given access to women’s prisons, and that is not something we should want.”

Men gaining access to spaces like women’s changing rooms, bathrooms, and prisons is an argument often used by transphobes, most notably by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. Supporters of the bill call them ghost stories and fear-mongering.

“The Tweede Kamer may take a conservative turn and abandon the pursuit of individual freedom that is characteristic of the Netherlands,” D66 parliamentarian Joost Sneller said. “Apparently, the rights of all Dutch people are no longer guaranteed”

The government wants to amend the law to make it easier for people who want to change their gender in their passport. The bill allows people over the age of 16 to ask their municipality to change their passports without the currently mandatory letter from their doctor. Kids under 16 can also do so, but only with a court’s permission.

The bill has already been declared controversial, which means the outgoing Cabinet won’t touch it, and the next Cabinet will decide whether or not to continue with it. But the NSC wants to axe it right now.

According to AD, there is already a narrow majority for dropping the legislative amendment. CDA, PVV, FvD, Ja21, SGP, ChristenUnie, and BBB are also against it - 78 of the 150 seats in parliament. The VVD’s stance on the matter is unclear, but the party has been leaning more conservative. The liberals would give scrapping the bill a big majority.