In July, civil servants will receive a salary increase of 8.5 percent and an additional 50 euros per month on top of their salaries. They will also receive one-off bonuses of around 2,300 euros gross to compensate for inflation.

This results from a new collective agreement drawn up by the trade unions and the central government. The collective agreement runs from July 1, 2024, to the end of 2025 and is now being presented to union members.

In addition, the almost 150,000 civil servants will be given the opportunity to pay off 2,000 euros in student debt each year from the Individual Election Budget (IKB). Leasing a bicycle will be structurally possible and paid care leave will be extended from two to four weeks.

According to the FNV, there are also concrete agreements to improve social security. For example, an independent Integrity Committee with an emergency procedure will exist. "This procedure is intended for integrity situations directly related to work, such as acute social abuse, serious pressure, or serious inappropriate treatment," says the union.

"The wage development can certainly compete with that of the police, for example. We are pleased that we have significantly reduced the inflation gap," said CNV board member Bart Schnoor.