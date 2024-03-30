Police are asking the public to avoid the city center of Ede on Saturday morning because of an incident. "Stay inside and don't come to watch," the police wrote on X. It is possible that the incident involves a person who poses a danger to himself and the surrounding area, a police spokesman said.

Whether the person is armed is unclear, but the spokesperson said the situation is "definitely serious". As a result, the police evacuated around 150 homes due to the incident.

The report came in around 6.05 a.m. from Café Petticoat on Nieuwe Stationsstraat. Since then, the police have set up several cordons and are present in the center of Ede with several special units. According to sources from De Gelderlander, there is a hostage situation in the café that could involve weapons and/or explosives.

#Ede - Ivm een lopend politie-incident verzoekt de politie om weg te blijven uit het centrum van Ede. Blijf binnen en kom niet kijken. ^hk — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) March 30, 2024

Er wordt in #Ede nu een gebied ontruimd, ongeveer 150 woningen. De bewoners worden opgevangen. Voor journalisten is er een persvak op de hoek Detmarstraat/Arnhemseweg. — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) March 30, 2024

The evacuated residents will be accommodated in the town hall on Bergstraat, a municipal spokesperson said. Coffee and tea have been arranged for them.

According to De Gelderlander, a particularly large number of police officers are also deployed around the Museumplein. Furthermore, the newspaper reported that the special intervention service (DSI) is on site. According to Omroep Gelderland, the riot police have closed the city center.



Grote inzet Dsi,Brandweer At ivm politieinzet in #Ede,er worden ook woningen ontruimt pic.twitter.com/ILWSI4GrH6 — Brandweer-ambulance-politienieuws (@Brandweer2020) March 30, 2024

Due to the police operation, no trains are running between Barneveld Zuid and Ede-Wageningen. NS reported on its website that this will last until around 11.30 am, the Gelderlander wrote.