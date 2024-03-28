An Amstelveen woman whose daughter serves in the Israeli army was harassed at her home on Wednesday afternoon. Two women showed up at her home to yell that her daughter was a child murderer and spread flyers with similar accusations through her neighborhood, the woman, Shirli, told NOS.

“One lady was filming, another was standing behind her,” Shirli told the broadcaster. “They shouted that I am the mother of a child murderer, that my daughter is a child murderer.” She found it “very intimidating.”

The women also distributed flyers with Shirli’s address in the area, reading things like “local residents pay attention: a child murderer lives in the area.” The flyer said Shirli is complicit because she sent her daughter to Israel to “kill babies.”

Shirli is shaken by the incident. “It feels very threatening when people come to your home. This is where I live. My daughter doesn’t live with me. How dare you come into my territory?”

This was not the first time she was confronted due to her daughter’s military service in the Israeli armed forces. Previously, people shared her and her daughter’s personal data online, after which strangers showed up at Shirli’s work with similar flyers. “There they shouted: where is Shirli? She is a child murderer. And they started walking through the building with a Palestinian flag to look for me.”

“You can have a different opinion, but this is really out of proportion,” Shirli told NOS. She reported the incident to the police. “My doorbell filmed those women, and they are recognizable on the screen. The police already have those images, so I assume they will find them and bring them to justice.”

A police spokesperson confirmed to the broadcaster that they were investigating the incident in Amstelveen.