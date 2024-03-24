A suspect in a stabbing in Geleen, Limburg, was arrested on Saturday evening after being holed up in his house for hours. Inside, he caused "considerable destruction," the police reported. Because gas could be smelled over time, emergency services broke the windows so that the gas could escape and prevent an explosion.

The stabbing took place around 7 p.m. in the house on Gansbeek. The man who was injured in a stabbing incident on Saturday evening is a 65-year-old resident who was taken to hospital. The police are still investigating what happened.

After the stabbing incident, the suspect then barricaded himself in his house for hours. The area was cordoned off, and about ten to fifteen local residents had to leave their homes on Saturday. After the arrest, they were able to return. Ultimately, the suspect was arrested by a special police team around 10:45 p.m., NOS reported.