As far as the VVD is concerned, it has already been established that significant cuts will have to be made in the coming years. "That is a fact," said VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz on the TV program WNL op Zondag. But the PVV, with whom the liberals are negotiating a new Cabinet, wants to know nothing about that. "Nothing is a fact yet," PVV leader Geert Wilders wrote on X.

Yeşilgöz mentioned on the tv program that the PVV will negotiate hard in the formation talks. ''For the VVD it is important that we conclude an agreement on the main outlines, with very clear(...) frameworks for how the Netherlands must operate internationally,” she said.

"Yeşilgöz starts the negotiations on TV," Wilders stated. He points out that the parties will not meet until Monday for the first time to discuss the matter. Nevertheless, Wilders himself is already taking an advance on that by saying "that the PVV wants tax relief for citizens."

It is not the first time Wilders and Yeşilgöz, who have been discussing the formation of a right-wing Cabinet since the November elections, have criticized each other in talk shows and on social media. In his final report, previous formation leader Kim Putters noted that more restraint might improve mutual trust.

Together with the NSC and BBB, the two parties will talk further starting Monday, led by new formation leaders Richard van Zwol and Elbert Dijkgraaf. It was already clear that government finances are a potential stumbling block. There are expensive plans on the table, but of the four parties, only the VVD had its election program calculated by the CPB.