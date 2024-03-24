National coach Andries Jonker understands the demand of women’s football players in the Eredivisie for better pay and believes that consideration should be given to whether this is already realistic. "Is the time ripe for this? Is the reality such that we can afford it? That the clubs say: we'll do it," the coach wondered.

Jonker responded in the Goedemorgen Eredivisie program on ESPN to a joint statement from the Eredivisie footballers to the KNVB, the clubs and sponsors to do something about the poor pay of players in the Netherlands.

"I understand very well that there is that wish and that ambition,” he stated. "The nice thing about women who play football is that they don't just think about themselves, but also about the development of the sport. I think that's something unique".

Jonker believes that those involved should calmly contemplate the call. "It's a pretty hectic week and I think that, especially in hectic times, you have to stay calm and keep an overview. This wish (for more pay) has now been emphatically expressed and then we all have to see if we can fulfill it. I think that almost everyone understands this wish," said Jonker.

The Eredivisie women’s football players pointed out on Friday that most of the players are not paid and at best receive an expense allowance. "We want to be able to live from football so that we can live from it. We don't want millions, we want a minimum wage. We want to be professionals".

The captains of the women's teams wore special shirts when attending matches this weekend. It contained the message "Paid football = getting paid".