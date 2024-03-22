The four parties negotiating a right-wing Cabinet have agreed to a veto right over Cabinet members, sources close to the Cabinet formation process told RTL Nieuws. If the PVV, VVD, NSC, or BBB nominates a Minister or State Secretary from one of the other three parties, that party can veto the candidate.

For example, if PVV leader Geert Wilders proposes a VVD member as a Cabinet member, the VVD can say no. Or if NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt nominates a BBB member, Caroline van der Plas’s party can say no. RTL did not specifically say whether this also applies to parties outside the formation talks.

The veto rights follow rumors in national politics that several VVD and CDA members have already been approached for a potential Cabinet post.

The agreement is especially important for the VVD, the only party in the Cabinet formation talks with administrative experience and the most administrative heavyweights on offer. There is a solid chance that the PVV, NSC, or BBB will dip into VVD members to fill their Cabinet positions.

The Cabinet formation process continues today. Formation leaders Elbert Dijkgraaf and Richard van Zwol said on Thursday that the talks will first focus on the financials and then on the Cabinet members, including who will be Prime Minister. The formation leaders will meet with their predecessor, Ronald Plasterk, this morning. In the afternoon, they’ll talk with Finance Minister Steven van Weyenberg and State Secretary Marnix van Rij.