GGDs throughout the Netherlands have been receiving more questions about the MMR vaccination against measles, mumps, and rubella since the measles outbreak in the Eindhoven region, NOS reports after surveying nine of the 25 regional health services.

Some GGDs reported a slight increase in the number of calls about the vaccination, while others noticed a significant increase. GGD Brabant-Zuidoost, where the outbreak occurred, saw a doubling in the number of calls. GGD Utrecht receives 100 to 200 more calls per day. The GGDs in Twente, Groningen, and Amsterdam said they receive “some more questions than typical.”

Several GGDs report that parents often ask whether their baby can get vaccinated against measles before 14 months when the MMR shot happens in the National Vaccination Program. Babies between 6 and 14 months are only eligible if they are at real risk of contracting one of the diseases. For example, they visited a region where the disease is common or had contact with someone who already had it. According to the RIVM, the shot happens at 14 months because the long-term protection may be less good if the first vaccination happens in babies under one year.

GGDs also receive questions from adults who wonder whether and when they were vaccinated. Several GGDs also reported calls from parents who previously decided not to get their kids vaccinated but have now changed their minds. There are also many adults who want to get vaccinated themselves.

GGD Flevoland told NOS that most of its callers are parents looking for more information about the MMR vaccination, not necessarily people looking for an appointment. “Because it is in the news, they start looking for information. We often refer to the RIVM website.”

Parents in Amsterdam regularly call to ask whether their child can only get the measles shot, not the combined MMR shot. Such a shot does not exist - measles, mumps, and rubella are together in the vaccine, and a healthy child’s immune system can process the vaccination well, the RIVM says.

In addition to questions about measles, several GGDs also get many questions about whooping cough. The RIVM reported a nationwide outbreak last week. Four babies have died of whooping cough so far this year, while the death toll is typically one or two per year.

GGD Flevoland reported a striking increase in pregnant women making an appointment for a whooping cough vaccination. “We do not ask about their reasons, we mainly provide information. It is important that they get the shot. Whooping cough is very dangerous.”