Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema disagreed with the notion that the opening ceremony for the National Holocaust Museum was overshadowed by "a black cloud of antisemitism." She said during a City Council debate that this interpretation is "untrue and damaging." The Council met on Thursday, were the topic of the March 10 museum opening and protest was discussed after various parties asked for clarification regarding the demonstrations organized because of the presence of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"I have seen people who were not present at the opening use strong terms instantly. They did not take the trouble to wait for the facts." Halsema was referring to statements made by PVV leader Geert Wilders and outgoing Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz. "I watched the discussion in Parliament and was surprised that nobody has contacted the people involved from Amsterdam before making these bold statements."

She said she would expect the leader of the biggest political party in the country and the justice minister to take a moment to gather the facts before commenting on such a sensitive subject. Halsema challenged the notion that the opening was a dark day for the city. The ceremony at the Portuguese Synagogue "was very dignified and solemn," she said.

She did agree that the noise from the demonstrations was loud and close "but not too close." She and her colleagues considered moving the demonstrators back 40 meters, but they worried that this could lead to other repercussions.

Halsema reported earlier that no reports were made to the Public Prosecution Service concerning hate speech or other criminally punishable remarks. "That's not to say they didn't take place." The mayor still called on people to report such incidents if necessary.

She admitted that invitees were insulted at the museum. "It does not make a difference for the person on the receiving end whether it is punishable or not. It hurts. On a day like this, it also affects the Jewish identity," the mayor added.

Several demonstrators spoke before the debate, emphasizing that their protest was aimed at the president's presence and not the museum's opening.

Halsema said she has the resources to stop potential demonstrations at the May 4 national commemoration for the country's war dead. Whether those resources will be used is still unknown.