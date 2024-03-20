The Public Prosecution Service (OM) recommended life in prison against Glenn V. on Wednesday. The 31-year-old is one of the suspects accused of involvement in a string of violent robberies in 2020 and 2021. Seven robberies were in Noord-Holland, and one was in Dreumel, Gelderland. Five other suspects heard recommendations of prison time ranging from 42 months to thirty years.

One of the robberies resulted in 72-year-old Sjaak Groot being shot and killed. The robbery happened in June 2021 in Berkhout. Robberies in Avenhorn and Noord-Scharwoude resulted in two victims being heavily wounded, mainly due to gunshot wounds. They were shot in the chest and neck area.

A resident in Heerhugowaard had a hot iron pressed against their shoulder to force entry into a safe. Many robberies saw residents beaten with crowbars. All of the victims were severely threatened.

The OM described the robbers as a separate category regarding the violence they used. There was a "smooth cooperation" between the gang, said prosecutors. "The suspects needed money, searched for a home to rob, held a pre-meeting to discuss the plans, robbed a car, and then fulfilled their plans violently."

The OM said that after the arrests, "The ranks closed carefully." The suspects either denied all charges or remained silent throughout the process.

Prosecutors have accused four of the six suspects of being a part of the core group. They formed a criminal organization that was well organized, had a clear plan, and was well structured, according to the OM.

Glenn V. Is accused of being the figurehead of the gang. He has a long crime sheet and had just been released on probation before going straight back into robberies. V. was allegedly the one who shot and killed Sjaak Groot. The prosecutors said it is "highly necessary" that society is protected from him permanently.

The OM also recommended lengthy prison sentences against three other men accused of forming the core group. Ruviëni M. (39) from Rotterdam; Deniz R. (27), from Obdam; and Mark V. (31) from Opmeer. The prosecutors recommended 30 years, 29 years, 295 days, and twenty years in prison, respectively.

The two other suspects on trial in the case- Martin G. (28) from Heerhugowaard and Dut M. (30) from Oud-Alkmaar heard recommendations of 42 months in prison and six years with mandatory treatment in a TBS psychiatric institution. They were involved in one robbery each.

The suspect's attorneys will plead their case next week. The court will announce its verdict on May 27.