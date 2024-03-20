People and companies are receiving counterfeit emails, text messages, and phone calls from fraudsters pretending to be employees of the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central bank warned on Wednesday.

“They use all kinds of tricks to try and steal your money. They pretend to be from the DNB to win your trust,” the bank reported.

The crime is called spoofing, which is when criminals try to convince victims to transfer money or give them access to their bank accounts. “The frauds want you to install special software on your computer and ask for PIN codes,” DNB said.

A number from the DNB comes up on the screen when the criminals ring someone up. The scammers then refer the potential victim to the DNB’s website, where the phone number can be seen.

This makes it seem like a legitimate call from a DNB worker. This form of fraud occurs often in payment transactions.