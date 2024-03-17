Artificial intelligence (AI) has been used for professional purposes and across all industries in recent years. However, AI is increasingly being used to create child pornography, according to the police. This development is worrying, as multiple AI programs make it increasingly easy to create this type of content.

National coordinator Ben van Mierlo of the Team to Combat Child Pornography and Child Sex Tourism (TBKK) has been observing the extent of this for some time. This is because images of child pornography created by artificial intelligence are increasingly appearing in investigations and hotlines. Even if there are no concrete figures on the actual amount of such AI-generated content, Van Mierlo believes it is increasing rapidly. Ultimately, it's only a small percentage, but we see it growing rapidly," he says.

In general, all child pornography is prohibited, which means that any images showing explicit sexual acts with children are punishable. This also applies to drawings and AI material. The production, possession and distribution of child pornography is a punishable offense.

Recently, the Dutch police have mainly been dealing with AI child pornography. This means even more work for the officers, as the artificial images can sometimes hardly be distinguished from real ones.“If it concerns a non-existent child, that is, of course, a relief. But we would rather put that effort into combating real abuse. We already have our hands full with that,” says Van Mierlo.

Some AI programs make it easy to create nude images. The developers should limit the possibilities," says Van Mierlo. Commands to an AI system that lead to the creation of harmful material should not be executed. Companies should be just as concerned about nude images of children as they are about those of famous artists,” the TBKK coordinator states.

No matter whether artificially produced or not. Child pornography poses a lasting danger to those affected. In most cases, it doesn't just remain with the consumption of such content.“We know that the possession and frequent viewing of these types of images encourages child abuse in the long term. People end up wanting more than just the pictures,” says Van Mierlo.