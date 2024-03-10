There is not enough scientific evidence to state the risks of fasting for people with cardiovascular disease, according to Erasmus Medical Center and heart research nonprofit Hartstichting. With Ramadan starting in less than a week, doctors are urging patients who are considering fasting to speak with their doctor or cardiologist first.

Many Muslims do not drink or eat during the daytime in their holy month. The Quran has several exceptions for people with illnesses, including those people who could become sicker when fasting. Those who could face a difficult recovery when they fast are also exempted.

“Caring for your body is an obligation for Muslims. So ignoring the risks is not a good idea,” says the imam, Feroz Hansildaar from The Hague, in a message from the Hartstichting. “Discuss with your doctor whether you can fast. And if you can’t, discuss other possibilities. You can make your contribution in a different way.”

Not eating or drinking before sunrise and sunset can sometimes hinder medicine usage. “People who take part in Ramadan have a very different daily rhythm and usually drink a lot less,” the organizations explained.

Cardiologist-in-training Chahinda Ghossein from the Erasmus Medical Center added, “The combination with the medicine can result in people feeling dehydrated and a larger risk of an impaired renal function or developing arrhythmias.”

The Hartstichting has released ten tips “for a heart-healthy Ramadan.” For example, drink enough water between sunset and sunrise, limit the number of meals during those hours to three, eat enough fiber, and get sufficient sleep.