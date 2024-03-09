A police chase in Amsterdam ended with a vehicle overturning on Pontanusstraat on Friday evening. The driver fled at high speed during a traffic stop and rammed into a police car as well as a traffic sign, local broadcaster AT5 reported. According to the police, the driver also hit a cyclist. Three men, aged between 20 and 24, have been arrested and two have been taken to hospital, the police reported.

Officers had stopped the car on Friday evening in the Sarphatistraat near a petrol station. The driver then drove off at high speed, at least 100 kilometers per hour, a resident told AT5, after which several police cars took up the chase. However, the young driver rammed into one of the police cars. Near Zeeburgerstraat, the driver hit a cyclist.

Around 9.25 p.m., the driver crashed after knocking over a traffic sign and losing control of the steering wheel, causing the car to overturn. During the arrest, the officers drew their weapons and targeted the occupants of the vehicle. The three suspects, aged between 20 and 24, were taken to hospital for examination after the arrest, the police reported.

One witness told NL Times, “Crazy nobody died.” There were a few ambulances at the scene, a group of firefighters as well as the police. Several dozen spectators crowded the cordoned-off area close to the accident site.

The police are investigating the case and are looking for witnesses and video footage of the fleeing vehicle. The police are also looking for the cyclist who was hit.