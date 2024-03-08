It is “terrible” that multinational businesses are contemplating leaving the Netherlands, said Micky Adriaansens, the caretaker Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. A series of measures adopted by the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Parliament, have cost companies a significant amount of money. This includes increasing the minimum wage, but also limitations on share buyback plans. The reduction of tax schemes that make it attractive for highly-skilled workers from abroad to take a job in the Netherlands has also caused concern among business leaders.

“That is dreadful,” the minister said prior to the regular weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers. “This concerns hundreds of millions [of euros] companies must pay to stay in the Netherlands.”

Companies like computer chip machinery producer ASML and dredging company Boskalis said they have observed that the business climate in the Netherlands is worsening, and they harshly criticized the situation this week.. They are threatening to wholly or partly leave the Netherlands.

Adriaansens said she understands their criticism. “When you see what is happening- high energy prices, a shortage of everything, personnel, the fact that you cannot expand easily, and then this comes on top of all that." For those companies, they will eventually say enough is enough, she said.

The minister is convinced that the tide can be turned. “We have a beautiful country, we have a well-educated workforce, we have a good mentality. Living and working here is enjoyable, so you see that people want to work and be here. But we should not make it too hard for them.”