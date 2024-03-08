American citizens who want to take part in the Democratic Party's Presidential primary process can cast a ballot at one of two different events in the Netherlands this weekend. Earlier this week, the Democrats Abroad branch in the Netherlands said they had a "good turnout" at their event in the Amsterdam comedy club, Boom Chicago, on Super Tuesday.

Those who want the experience of voting in-person can visit the Bibliotheek Neude, the library in Utrecht, on Saturday. Another event will be held at the American Book Center in The Hague on Sunday. Democrats Abroad said they expect hundreds of Americans to vote in the Netherlands. Those who drop in on one of the events will also get their "I Voted" stickers.

The Republican Party and affiliated organizations have not announced an in-person voting initiative this year. Members of their party can send their vote via email or post, similar to alternative remote options also offered by the Democrats. Former President Donald Trump opened a commanding lead on the former South Carolina governor who served for two years as Trump's U.N. ambassador. A total of 1,062 delegates are now committed to Trump, with Haley having previously won 91, and 12 were committed. Haley pulled out of the primary process this week, leaving Trump virtually uncontested.

As of Friday, Biden has secured 1,611 out of 1,634 delegates up for grabs since the start of primary season. Boom Chicago opened up their Rozengracht facility to those Democrats who wanted to vote this past Tuesday. They had the opportunity to choose between incumbent President Joe Biden and relative unknown spiritual advisor and author Marianne Williamson.

Even though Biden already seemed to have his party's nomination locked up, Democrats Abroad Netherlands chair Tre'Shawn Griffin-Noordermeer said he believes it is vital that Americans living outside of the country still have a say. "Especially considering the current state of the world and the internal division in the United States. The Republican candidates are trying to undo our efforts. This is a chance to have an influence on the policies."

Many Americans in Amsterdam said they voted for Biden. "He is the only one who can defeat Trump, and that is the only thing that interests me," said Marianne Vitalli, who has lived in the Netherlands for nine years. She voted in the primary elections in her home country because her children and grandchildren still live in the United States.

Katie Laskin was another person who voted for Biden because she did not want Trump to return to office, but she admitted that Biden is not the perfect candidate. "I don't see another option." She thinks it is important to vote from the Netherlands as "voting is your duty." Laskin did admit that "it felt a little pointless," as Biden had all but secured his nomination at the time of voting.

All those who voted in the Democrats Abroad primary, instead of as by absentee ballot from their home state, will see their ballots added together. They will then send 21 delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Those delegates in attendance will then vote to determine the party's candidate in November's election.

Democrats Abroad can help determine the policies that make up the candidate's platform. "If we don't vote, we have less power," said Griffin-Noordermeer. A candidate needs 1,968 delegates to win the primary election.