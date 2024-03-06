Supermarket chain Jumbo announced the immediate recall of one of its Easter stol fruit breads after two potentially carcinogenic types of mold were found on the product. The recall is for the La Place Luxe Kleine Feest Stol with amarena cherries, pistachios and hazelnuts.

The company said on Wednesday that anyone with the 400-gram variant should bring the bread back to a Jumbo store for a full refund. The recall concerns breads with an expiration date between March 6-12. Proof of purchase is not required for the refund.

"The pistachios in the product were found to contain excessive amounts of aflatoxin and ochratoxin A, which can be harmful to health in the long term if consumed at high levels," Jumbo wrote. Fungi which produce aflatoxins can contaminate crops at any point in time from when they are planted through harvest and storage.

When consumed, they increase the risk of liver cancer. Ochratoxin A, which also occurs naturally on crops but also in homes with water damage, can potentially increase the risk of some cancers and immune system disorders. It has also been linked to kidney failure, and neurological diseases.