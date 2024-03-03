An explosive device went off in the same street in Heerhugowaard two nights in a row this weekend, the police reported. The explosions took place at the front door of several addresses on the Middenweg, in the northeastern part of the Noord-Holland town.

The first explosion occurred on Friday night around 3.15 a.m., and residents immediately called the emergency services. Shortly after, the fire brigade carried out a follow-up check, Noordhollands Dagblad wrote. The second explosion occurred at approximately the same time on Saturday night. In both cases, "a front door was blown off" by the explosives, police said. In addition, window glass was shattered due to the explosion.

The police are investigating the case and looking for witnesses.

In another incident, the driver of a vehicle drove off on Sunday morning after colliding with another car, a police spokesperson confirmed a report by AD. The accident occurred on the A4 near Den Hoorn, Zuid-Holland. Police are looking for the fugitive driver.

The driver of the other car was injured and taken to hospital. However, there is no information yet about how seriously the person was injured.

The police called it "remarkable" that one of the drivers took off after the accident. The A4 to Rotterdam is closed due to the accident. "Traffic is being diverted via the slip road. The detour is via the A13," the ANWB reported.