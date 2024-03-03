Police broke up a group of Pro-Palestine demonstrators in front of the Israeli embassy on Johan de Wittlaan in The Hague on Saturday afternoon. According to a spokesperson, the police arrested one person. The arrested person is said to have not followed police instructions.

According to Omroep West, around 150 demonstrators had gathered in front of the embassy. The police spokesperson, however, did not want to confirm this number. Footage from the regional broadcaster showed several dozen people participating in the demonstration.

The demonstrators had come to the embassy because of a pro-Palestine demonstration but were forced by the police to move to President Kennedylaan, a little further away. Omroep West reported that this involved "pushing and pulling". The demonstrators shouted various slogans and carried banners with different messages calling for a boycott of Israel, according to Omroep West.

The street in front of the Israeli embassy was cordoned off for some time last month. The reason for this was a threat "that must be taken very seriously", said the mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen, at the time. However, the mayor did not say what kind of threat it was. After about two weeks, the closure was lifted again.

According to the broadcaster, there was a large police contingent during the protest, with six police cars and the riot police on the scene.