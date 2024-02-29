KLM CEO Marjan Rintel and CFO Erik Swelheim are critical of the possibility that Schiphol Airport fees will be raised again. The home base airport of Dutch airline KLM wants to invest heavily in renovation and innovation in the coming years. However, to cover those costs, the airport will need help from the airlines, which will likely experience a rise in rates. Higher airplane tickets will be a consequence of this.

Schiphol wants to invest a total of 3 billion euros up to 2027. The money will go to building more baggage halls, for example, but also to purchasing lifting aids and other equipment to relieve baggage handlers physically. Financial director Swelheim believes this is important. "We are in favor of investing in Schiphol so the product is better for the customer. We do that too, but everything must be organized on the ground."

The tariffs for airlines have risen sharply in recent years, increases that KLM even fought in court. For example, a procedure is still ongoing at the Appeals Tribunal for Trade and Industry (CBb). A complaint was also previously submitted to the Consumer and Markets Authority (ACM). However, the regulator found the price increases reasonable because Schiphol had implemented measures to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

"It is important to us that the infrastructure is in order," Rintel said. "But the port fees are already at a level which puts Schiphol as one of the highest compared to other airports. We need to stay competitive," the CEO said. The talks concerning the fees from 2025 to 2027 will begin soon.

At the same time, the Dutch State and Schiphol want to lower the number of flights to cut down on noise pollution for those living around the airport. From the autumn, this will mean a decrease to 452,500 flights from the current maximum of 500,000. Ultimately, that number must be reduced to 440,000.

But contraction cannot be the solution to reduce the noise level around Schiphol, said Rintel. KLM is one of 31 parties, including universities, labor unions, and businesses that have submitted a plan to make the aviation sector quieter.

Parent group Air France-KLM has already ordered 50 quieter and cleaner aircraft from manufacturer Airbus. "The new fleet is coming; we have invested billions in it," said the CEO.