The PVV, VVD, NSC, BBB, and SGP reacted positively to a plea from ChristenUnie MP Don Ceder, who wants to encourage more men to become primary school teachers, in a commission debate on Wednesday.

"Only 13 percent of primary school teachers were male in 2022," Ceder said. "Our party finds that a problem as male role models are also needed." The difference is significantly lower in middle schools and colleges. Aant Jelle Soepboer of the NSC said, "A female teacher can be a different type of hero than a male can be."

How the parties will get more men into teaching roles at primary schools is unclear. Several MPs suggested a more specialized teacher training college aimed at younger or older primary school children, implying that men would be less interested in teaching preschoolers.

In a motion that Ceder will submit soon, the ChristenUnie MP will call on the Cabinet to make deals with the education sector to provide more male teachers.

"I attach importance to more diversity in front of the class, and more men are a part of that," caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Mariëlle Paul said. "In the end, you want good and expert teachers leading the class, and we will keep doing our best to provide that. We can get more male teachers, why not?"

Minister of Education Robbert Dijkgraaf agrees with the notion. "Recent numbers show that around 17 percent at the teachers' college for primary education are male. The number has risen slightly recently, but I think we can all agree that it should be around 50 percent."